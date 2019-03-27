Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) is one of 541 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Magenta Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Magenta Therapeutics Competitors -1,941.02% -314.68% -26.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magenta Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Magenta Therapeutics Competitors 4438 12742 27285 960 2.55

Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.69%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics N/A -$57.51 million -5.60 Magenta Therapeutics Competitors $2.22 billion $230.44 million -3.64

Magenta Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magenta Therapeutics. Magenta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

