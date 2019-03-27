Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,120,688 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,004,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,120,688 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $64,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

