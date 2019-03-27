MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.45. 1,262,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 573,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,345.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $153,816. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,748,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after buying an additional 837,740 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,043,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 699,946 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 246,185 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

