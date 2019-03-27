Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.31% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $478.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

