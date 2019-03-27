Mackay Shields LLC Sells 65,420 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 65,420 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

