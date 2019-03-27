Mackay Shields LLC Sells 59,590 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,590 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.15% of Trueblue worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trueblue by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trueblue by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,387,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Trueblue by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 100,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

TBI opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $934.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $650.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Trueblue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,509.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

