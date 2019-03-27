Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 115,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,437,000 after purchasing an additional 341,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,518,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,437,000 after purchasing an additional 341,935 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,926,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,395,000 after purchasing an additional 155,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,695,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $66,253.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew J. Tachouet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $882,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

