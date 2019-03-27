M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $196.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

