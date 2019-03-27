Lynas (LYSCF) Receives News Impact Score of -2.63

News coverage about Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) has trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lynas earned a coverage optimism score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Lynas has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

