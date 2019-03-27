Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Luther Burbank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

