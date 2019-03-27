LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,290. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

