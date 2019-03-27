LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000.

PRN stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

