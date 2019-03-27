LPL Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 610.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $68.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.3607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

