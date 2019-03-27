LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,455 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 344.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 303.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 85,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Desjardins cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:KL opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of -0.31. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.18 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

