Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOXO. venBio Select Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $45,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter valued at $43,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 62.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,909,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Loxo Oncology to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities cut Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Loxo Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/loxo-oncology-inc-loxo-shares-sold-by-barclays-plc.html.

Loxo Oncology stock opened at $234.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.51. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $234.93.

Loxo Oncology Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

See Also: Tarde Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.