Logitech International (LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $864.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

