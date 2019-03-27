LOCIcoin (LOCI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $249.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $152,460.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LOCIcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00414778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.01619249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229665 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001304 BTC.

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,137,332 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LOCIcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCIcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.