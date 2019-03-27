Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.29.

LGND opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $98.56 and a 12 month high of $278.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 32.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.29 per share, with a total value of $285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,160,491.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 450,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,840.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,026,000 after acquiring an additional 230,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,077,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

