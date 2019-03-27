LiDCO Group (LID) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LON LID opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Tuesday. LiDCO Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of $10.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Get LiDCO Group alerts:

LiDCO Group Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers LiDCOplus, a computer-based platform monitor, which is used in the intensive care unit for real-time continuous display of hemodynamic parameters, such as cardiac output, oxygen delivery, and fluid-volume responsiveness; and LiDCOrapid, a cardiac output monitor for use in the operating theatre for fluid and drug management.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.