Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for On The Beach Group (OTB)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report released on Tuesday.

OTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

Shares of On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.31) on Tuesday. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $543.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.64.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

