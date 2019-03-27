Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:LIB) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 432,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

WARNING: “Liberty Leaf (LIB) Trading 6.3% Higher” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/liberty-leaf-lib-trading-6-3-higher.html.

Liberty Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:LIB)

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of cannabis products in Canada. It also operates cannabis retail stores. The company was formerly known as Weststar Resources Corp. and changed its name to Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. in October 2016. Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Leaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Leaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.