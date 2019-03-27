Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 84.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $658.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 911.43% and a negative net margin of 192.53%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 163,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.