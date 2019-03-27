LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.
