Legal & General Group Plc Has $80.81 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $80,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.31 per share, with a total value of $6,906,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 623,810 shares of company stock valued at $82,633,470. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.50%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

