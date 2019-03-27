Legal & General Group Plc Has $76.29 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $76,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 104,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $245.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

