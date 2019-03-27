Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 287,874 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $378,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $59,775,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 815,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 676.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

LOW opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

