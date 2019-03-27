Lcnb Corp Invests $204,000 in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,793,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,294,000 after acquiring an additional 178,331 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.72.

LRCX stock opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $219.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,123. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

