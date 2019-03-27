Lcnb Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.10.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
