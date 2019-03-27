Lcnb Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/lcnb-corp-grows-holdings-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1891 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.