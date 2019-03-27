Lcnb Corp Buys 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

