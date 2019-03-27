Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.40% of Kura Oncology worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 217,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KURA opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $612.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

