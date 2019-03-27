Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

