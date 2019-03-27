Kosmos Energy (KOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Societe Generale set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

NYSE KOS opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.21. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.55 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 366,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 53.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

