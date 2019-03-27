KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 431.69 and a quick ratio of 431.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,920,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 536.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

