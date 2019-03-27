KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

KIGRY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

About KION GRP AG/ADR

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.