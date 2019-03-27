Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NYSE KMI opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,565,712 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,314 in the last ninety days. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 84,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,303,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

