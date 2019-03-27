Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 17th

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
KRC stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In related news, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,476.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,381.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,078 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
