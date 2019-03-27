Kier Group plc (KIE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 on May 17th

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:KIE traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 378.80 ($4.95). 421,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $591.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Kier Group alerts:

KIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.75 ($8.39).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/kier-group-plc-kie-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-4-90-on-may-17th.html.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.