Kew Media Group (KEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Kew Media Group to post earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.
KEW stock opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. Kew Media Group has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.97.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KEW. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Kew Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Kew Media Group from C$15.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 18th.
Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
