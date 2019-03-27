Keras Resources (KRS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 1,959,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Keras Resources Company Profile (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

