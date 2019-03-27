KB Home (KBH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $24.08. KB Home shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 7089811 shares traded.
The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.56 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.98.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
