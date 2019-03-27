KB Financial Group (KB) versus Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Financial Survey

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KB Financial Group and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grupo Supervielle 3 2 0 0 1.40

KB Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.67%. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KB Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 20.31% 8.85% 0.66% Grupo Supervielle 8.44% 14.54% 1.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and Grupo Supervielle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $14.28 billion 1.01 $2.79 billion $7.43 4.90 Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.52 $69.26 million $0.77 8.04

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Grupo Supervielle on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in personal loans, deposit accounts, purchase and sale of foreign exchange and precious metals and credits cards. Corporate Banking segment involves factoring, leasing, foreign trade finance, and cash management. The Treasury segment includes financial risk management policies, bank trading desks, distribution of treasury products such as debt securities and development of businesses with wholesale financial and non-financial clients. The Consumer Finance segment consists of credit card services and loans to middle and lower-middle income sectors, consumer loans, credit cards, and insurance products. The Insurance segment includes insurance products with a focus on life insurance policies. The Asset Management and Other Services segment offers a variety of other service to customers including asset management, microcredit financing, mutual funds, and not-financial products and services. The company was founded on October 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

