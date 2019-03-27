Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,765 BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 1,277.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBK stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/karpus-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-24765-blackrock-municipal-bond-trust-bbk.html.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.