Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,474 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEN. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MEN opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

