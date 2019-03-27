Kaizen Discovery (KZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas  Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

