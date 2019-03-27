Kaizen Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Cigna Corp (CI)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cigna by 42,687.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after buying an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1,413.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,890,000 after buying an additional 3,466,030 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cigna by 172.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,988,000 after buying an additional 3,460,726 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,210,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

