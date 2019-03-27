Kaizen Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 31,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $145,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $2,622,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,138 shares of company stock worth $14,316,850 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

