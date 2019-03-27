Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $421.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.29.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

