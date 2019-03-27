Kaizen Advisory LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.10.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/kaizen-advisory-llc-acquires-151-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.