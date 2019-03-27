Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kadant worth $57,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 232,564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 86,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 521,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 234,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $163.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, January 28th. Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

