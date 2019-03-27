Jr. John L. Armstrong Buys 15,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 321,890 shares in the company, valued at $543,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 886,894 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 886,894 shares during the period.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

